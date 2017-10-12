Construction begins on Guntersville RSVP facility

Work on a retired senior volunteer program facility in Marshall County has finally begun.

Five months after groundbreaking for the new $2 million RSVP facility, crews were doing site preparation Thursday.

Construction had been on hold due to debates with the state over entranceways onto the property from the state highway. Officials say those negotiations continue as construction continues.

“The board decided that we had lost five months since the groundbreaking and the weather is going to get bad soon, maybe going into the winter, and they wanted to get the site work done, so we have signed the contract to do the site work and to order the building,” said RSVP director Jean Ann Moon.

Moon said they will continue to work with the state to resolve the issue about the entranceway.

