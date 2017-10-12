2 students expelled after gun found at Marshall County school

A gun was discovered and removed from a Marshall County school last month. Now action is being taken against two high school students at Asbury School.

The Marshall County district attorney's office confirmed the incident happened on at the school on Sept. 14. Officials say they believe the gun was in a backpack and was being passed from one student to the other. They believe someone overheard what was going on and reported it to the school resource officer.

Officials say they do not believe any threat was made nor were there any problems with the students that would pose a threat.

Superintendent Cindy Wigley said she can't talk about the incident in detail because of child protection laws. However, she said she is proud how the administration handled the situation. Wigley said the board immediately acted in accordance with board policy for a gun-free environment.

School officials said the two students have since been expelled.

The district attorney's office said the incident is being handled in the juvenile court system.

