Motown the Musical

A gun was discovered and removed from a Marshall County school last month. Now action is being taken against two high school students at Asbury School.More >>
Huntsville police say one person was shot around 1 p.m. Thursday outside a business on Southwest Merchants Walk in south Huntsville.More >>
The Decatur Police Department and FBI worked together to arrest a suspected human trafficker.More >>
A Madison County grand jury indicted a mail carrier on a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.More >>
The University of North Alabama is finally revealing what they did after learning of sexual abuse allegations involving a student and professor.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
Equifax has been hacked again - the company took its website at least partially down after a malware scam.More >>
