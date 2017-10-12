Huntsville police searching for runaway teen

Huntsville police are asking the public's help in finding a runaway teen.

14-year-old Danielle Faith Bryant ran away at the end of September. Investigators are asking anyone who has had contact with her to please call the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.

She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 135 pounds.

