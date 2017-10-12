Huntsville police searching for runaway teen - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Huntsville police searching for runaway teen

By Jonathan Grass, Digital Content Producer
Danielle Bryant (Source: Huntsville Police Department) Danielle Bryant (Source: Huntsville Police Department)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville police are asking the public's help in finding a runaway teen.

14-year-old Danielle Faith Bryant ran away at the end of September. Investigators are asking anyone who has had contact with her to please call the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.

She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 135 pounds.

