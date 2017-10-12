1 person shot behind Shops at Merchants Walk in south Huntsville

Huntsville police say one person was shot around 1 p.m. outside a business at the Shops at Merchants Walk in south Huntsville.More >>
A Madison County grand jury indicted a mail carrier on a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.More >>
The University of North Alabama is finally revealing what they did after learning of sexual abuse allegations involving a student and professor.More >>
The Decatur Police Department and FBI worked together to arrest a suspected human trafficker.More >>
Florence police have arrested a woman in connection to Friday evening's fatal hit-and-run of a handicapped pedestrian.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
Equifax has been hacked again - the company took its website at least partially down after a malware scam.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Day three of the Quinton Tellis murder trial will take jurors out of the courtroom.More >>
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >>
