1 person shot behind Shops at Merchants Walk in south Huntsville

Huntsville police say one person was shot around 1 p.m. outside a business at the Shops at Merchants Walk in south Huntsville.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting. No word on the victim's condition, but police say the victim was shot in the neck.

Police took a man and woman into custody for questioning a short time later. Officers found the potential suspects at University Drive and the Parkway.

