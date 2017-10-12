Former Madison County mail carrier indicted, accused of feeding dogs meatballs with nails

A Madison County man said his mail carrier fed meatballs with nails to his dog. (Source: WAFF)

A Madison County grand jury indicted a former mail carrier on a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Susanna Burhans is accused of feeding meatballs containing nails to a dog on her mail route.

A homeowner on Woody Circle said Burhans was seen throwing something out near the mailbox on two occasions. Ed Glover said they inspected the item and found a meatball with three nails in it.

Glover took his dog, Missy, to the vet. X-rays confirmed Missy swallowed the meatballs with nails. The trip to the vet cost Glover more than $500.

A trial date has not been set.

The U.S. Postal Service confirmed she no longer works there.

