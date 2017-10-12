Cyn Shea's recipe for Apple Pie on the Rocks

Here is an apple pie recipe with a twist from Cyn Shea's Cafe and Catering.

Apple Pie on the Rocks

Ingredients

½ cup Apple Cider

1 ½ oz. Whiskey

1 Tbsp. Lemon juice

Brown Sugar (for rimming)

Ice

Cinnamon Stick or Rosemary Sprig for garnish

1 Apple, thinly sliced

Directions

In a cocktail shaker combine apple cider, whiskey, lemon juice, and Ice.

Shake vigorously.

Pour some apple cider onto a plate, then put a thin but even layer of brown sugar on a second plate.

Dip glass rim in apple cider, then dip and twist in sugar.

Pour cocktail into glass and garnish with a rosemary sprig, cinnamon stick, and apple slice.

