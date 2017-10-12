New Market clinic shuts down amid DEA investigation

A Madison County medical clinic has shut down in the midst of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

DEA Special Agent Debbie Weber says the New Market Clinic is under investigation, but they wouldn’t say what prompted the investigation. The Special Agent confirmed the Tactical Diversion Squad executed a federal search warrant at the clinic.

The Tactical Diversion Squad is the regulatory side of the DEA, responsible for investigating doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and clinics.

A sign on the door of the clinic states the doctor at the clinic, Dr. Rodney Morris, has resigned and will be leaving the company. The sign goes on to state patients can get care at other clinics, with the exception of pain management patients. The note states, “since none of our other physicians in our Group Practice are certified to practice pain management, we will no longer be able to provide pain management services.”

This matter is being prosecuted out of the US Attorney North District of Alabama.

