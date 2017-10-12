Hearing set for Morgan Co. entertainment venue that might be forced to shut down

A Morgan County entertainment venue that might be forced to shut down because of a civil lawsuit filed by the Attorney General Steve Marshall has a hearing set.

That suit alleges there are casino facilities spread across five counties that are operating illegal slot machines or so-called “electronic bingo,” in defiance of state law.

The hearing is set for October 26 at 10 a.m. at the Morgan County Courthouse.

Marshall said River City Entertainment is one of those breaking the law by allowing illegal gambling with the game of bingo playing on electronic devices. The building was filled with about 60 machines where you could bet anywhere from a quarter to a $1.50.

You play by paying for a pin number voucher and choosing a game, entering the code, making a bet and seeing if the images match up. Win or lose, you'll keep the same number, and that's how you'll get money back or play another day.

“If I didn't win, I probably wouldn't come back,” said Brian Robinson a guest at River City Entertainment.

The business license expired on Sept. 30, 2017. River City Entertainment opened at the beginning of June and there is no business sign outside. It also reads that they can have 20 vending machines.

