Scheduled water outage for Northeast area of Madison County

The Madison County Water Department will be making improvements to the water system beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The improvements will require a temporary water outage for the customers on Meridianville Bottom Road from 954 Meridianville Bottom Road to 190 Bolling Road. This will include Laurel Bend Drive, Wes Ashley Drive, Bentridge Drive and Barton Creek Drive in the Northeast area of Madison County.

This work is scheduled for completion by 2 p.m. on Thursday.

