DeKalb Co. Sheriff's Office asking you to listen to their warnings about phone scams

The University of North Alabama is finally revealing what they did after learning of sexual abuse allegations involving a student and professor.More >>
The Decatur Police Department and FBI worked together to arrest a suspected human trafficker.More >>
Florence police have arrested a woman in connection to Friday evening's fatal hit-and-run of a handicapped pedestrian.More >>
WAFF 48 News Today crew taste tests mystery oreosMore >>
Alabama State Troopers are investigating after a child was struck on AL 99 late Sunday afternoon.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
Questions remain about what happened in the six minutes between the time police say the shooter fired into the hotel's hallway and when he unleashed a hail of gunfire into the concert crowd.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
Luxury handbag and accessories maker Coach shakes it up, changes its name to Tapestry.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
Police officers are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting where the suspect was killed and the officer was injured.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says you can now skip the DMV offices entirely if you're one of the many state residents who need to renew their licenses soon.More >>
