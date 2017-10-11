DeKalb Co. Sheriff's Office asking you to listen to their warnings about phone scams

More phone scams are being reported in DeKalb County. The latest scam is the third one the sheriff's office has learned of in the last two weeks.

One was a similar scam involving alleged arrest warrants being issued for missing jury duty. A second involved large sweepstakes and a car being given away to a "lucky winner".

Chief Deputy Michael Edmondson with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says despite recent warnings they've put out, several people have fallen victim the scam.

"She had supposedly won like a million dollars in a sweepstake and a new car.

Well, this had been going on for about a month prior. So, to get her winnings, she actually sent these guys probably about $5,000, but they were asking her for $15,000 more.

And she was to the point of going and getting a loan for that money," said Edmondson.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office outlined the details of the latest scam in this statement sent to WAFF:

"The number calling is 256-273-5618. During this call, a male advises the person that they are an investigator or Lieutenant Wilson with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and that they are calling because the person missed their summons for jury duty.

The scammer then instructs the person to go to either Dollar General or CVS and purchase a green punch card, load $500 onto the card and bring it to the Sheriff’s Office or a warrant for their arrest will be issued. Once you get the card they instruct you to contact them back at the above number for further instructions on where to send the money.

If you call the above number it goes to an answering service that claims to be the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and prompts you to press numbers for different divisions. This number is NOT the correct number for the office.

This number is set up by the scammers in order to make the caller believe they are actually speaking to our office. This number is a VOIP number that could be based anywhere in the world with internet access."

Edmondson says they've had five people in the last week alone that have lost money to these scammers.

He added the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office will never contact anyone demanding money. If you receive a suspicious call, hang up immediately and contact the Sheriff’s Office.

