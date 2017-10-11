Plainview bear not on display this year, but will return

A popular fall attraction in DeKalb County won't be on display this year.

Rainsville mayor Roger Lingerfelt has been assembling the Plainview bear for nearly a decade now at his home off Marshall Road in Rainsville.

The bear, a tribute to Plainview High School's mascot, is constructed from an assortment of round and square bales of hay. Lingerfelt says all of the rain they received this year prevented them from putting out the popular display.

"I usually do my hay for the bear, late in the year, maybe the last cutting. So, it's good and fresh, you know for putting it out there. And every time I tried to cut hay this time, it seemed to get wet. So, this year I just had to scratch it and say, no I'm not going do it this year, because of the hay," added Lingerfelt.

Lingerfelt is a 1972 graduate of Plainview High School. His children attended the school and his grandchildren will be attending. His wife went to rival Sylvania, but now works at Plainview and takes great pride in their bear.

The giant bear made of hay has become a popular location for students of the school to have their pictures made this time of t year. Lingerfelt says his family gets together each year to assemble the bear and enjoy showing off their school pride to the community.

Mayor Lingerfelt says they plan on having the bear back up next year.

