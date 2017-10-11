Crime Stoppers: Shots fired at Huntsville convenience store

Huntsville police say this woman is wanted in an assault case from the Jet-Pep at 1800 University Dr. on Sept. 30, 2017. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)

This week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers looks at an assault case involving gunfire at a Huntsville convenience store.

Surveillance video shows a woman getting out of a white van at the Jet-Pep at 1800 University Dr. on Sept. 20. According to Huntsville police, bullets started flying not long after the video was recorded. And they say many rounds were fired from that white van the woman got out of.

If you know who the woman is, please make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime.

There's up a $1,000 reward.

