ALEA issues missing child alert for 14-year-old Decatur girl

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for a missing girl.

14-year-old Irma Maria Diego-Gomez was reported missing Wednesday. The Decatur Police Department sent out an alert on her that evening.

Police say she was last seen at approximately 7:45 a.m. when she left for school in Decatur. Police say when she did not come home in the afternoon, it was discovered that she never arrived at school.

Irma is Guatemalan, under 5 feet tall with a slim build. She has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt and blue jeans.

It is unknown if she is in the company of anyone at this time.

Irma does not reside with her family in Alabama. She has family in Guatemala.

Anyone with knowledge of her location is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4660.

Missing Child Alert: Irma Maria Diego-Gomez, 14-year-old Guatemalan female. Flier has details. #aleafusioncenterhttps://t.co/taZxclb9mh — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) October 12, 2017

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48