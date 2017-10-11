Missing Decatur teen now classified as runaway; search continues

A 14-year-old who went missing on Oct. 11 is now identified as a runaway.

Authorities are still searching for Maria Diego-Gomez. She was last seen leaving for school in Decatur. She never showed up at school.

Decatur police now say they believe she left on her own volition with the intent of returning to the village in Guatemala where she was raised by her grandmother.

Irma is Guatemalan, under 5 feet tall with a slim build. She has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with knowledge of her location is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4660.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency previously issued a missing child alert for her.

Missing Child Alert: Irma Maria Diego-Gomez, 14-year-old Guatemalan female. Flier has details. #aleafusioncenterhttps://t.co/taZxclb9mh — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) October 12, 2017

