Parkway Place Mall closing on Thanksgiving Day

Parkway Place Mall shoppers will have to go somewhere else on Thanksgiving.

Mall owners CBL Properties announced today the mall will be closed Thanksgiving Day. It will reopen for Black Friday at 6 a.m. Nov. 24.

This is the second year the mall has closed for Thanksgiving.

“The support that we received last year when we made this decision was overwhelmingly positive,” said Stephen Lebovitz, president and CEO of CBL Properties, “It is based on this feedback from our retail partners, employees of CBL and retailers at our properties, as well as the customers in our markets that we made the decision to again close our centers on Thanksgiving Day."

Businesses with exterior mall entrances will have the option to open on Thanksgiving. However, access to mall common areas will be restricted until 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

