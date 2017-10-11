Boaz considering 1 cent sales tax increase

The city of Boaz is looking at a 1 cent sales tax increase.

Seventy percent of that money would be earmarked for street improvements. Fifteen percent would go to capital improvement projects, and the remaining 15 percent would be to pay down city debt.

Mayor David Dyar said the sales tax is only a proposal, and they want to wait until they get input from the public before a decision is made.

"If you'll ride across the streets of Boaz, there are a lot of roads that need attention," said Dyar.

Public hearings will be held at the Boaz Senior Center on Oct. 23 and Nov. 13 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48