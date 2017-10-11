Decatur police, FBI arrest man in alleged human trafficking plot

The Decatur Police Department and FBI worked together to arrest a suspected human trafficker.

Decatur police and FBI agents conducted a joint investigation in October. Police said they learned that Brian David Boersma, 48, planned to hire two individuals to have two specific females kidnapped.

On Tuesday, FBI agents and police officers conducted a sting operation in Decatur city limits. Police said Boersma met with two undercover agents posing as hit men. Police said Boersma detailed to the undercover agents his plans for the two individuals he wished to be kidnapped.

After the meeting, Boersma was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail and charged him with one count of conspiracy to commit murder, one count of first-degree conspiracy to commit human trafficking, and two counts of conspiracy to first-degree commit kidnapping. Boersma got an aggregate bond of $2 million, which was set by Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell.

Additional evidence was obtained after Boersma’s arrest. Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected. The FBI investigation is also ongoing.

"It should be noted that this was a specific individual and not a 'gang,' as has been spread throughout social media. Also, reports that there is a 'gang' trafficking in females from this area is also patently false," the Decatur Police Department said in a news release.

