Decatur man pleads guilty to kidnapping and child sex-trafficking charges

A Decatur man pleaded guilty on Monday morning in federal court to kidnapping and child sex-trafficking charges.

Decatur police and the FBI worked together to arrest a suspected human trafficker in October of 2017. Police and FBI agents conducted a joint investigation and learned that Brian David Boersma, 48, planned to hire two individuals to have a woman and her 14-year-old daughter kidnapped.

FBI agents and police officers conducted a sting operation in Decatur city limits. Police said Boersma met with two undercover agents posing as hit men. Police said Boersma detailed to the undercover agents his plans for the two individuals he wished to be kidnapped.

After the meeting, Boersma was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail and charged him with one count of conspiracy to commit murder, one count of first-degree conspiracy to commit human trafficking, and two counts of conspiracy to first-degree commit kidnapping. Boersma got an aggregate bond of $2 million, which was set by Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell.

“Boersma has revealed the worst parts of human depravity and his guilty plea provides little comfort to those who would have suffered unspeakable horrors,” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said. “He will spend most, if not all, of the remainder of his life in prison…and then he has hell to look forward to.”

According to Boersma’s plea agreement, he intended to carry out the kidnappings and child sex-trafficking as follows:

Boersma boasted to his co-worker that he would sell the child to a pimp he knew in Memphis, Tenn., and hoped to get as much as $40,000 because she was “a young, clean virgin.” Ultimately, his contact in Memphis offered him only $8,000 for the girl, Boersma said. Boersma had outfitted a trailer at the co-op with a mattress and restraints for holding the mother and daughter. He also placed inside the trailer a metal “sex device” he had built so the woman could be tied to it, beaten and raped. Boersma claimed that the woman’s ex-husband wanted the woman and child kidnapped as retribution for the woman divorcing him and taking him to court for child support. He said the ex-husband wanted to beat the woman with a bullwhip and it would be a “bloody mess” in the trailer. He said he put plastic down inside the trailer to help with clean up. Boersma also told the undercover FBI employees that once the woman was dead, he would “have to go get 300 pounds of lime and dig a hole.” He said he would get the lime from the co-op and bury the body under a nearby bridge.

“It is unacceptable for adults to take advantage of minors in such a way that will forever impact their lives, and the deplorable behavior exhibited in this case is beyond comprehension. Human trafficking steals the innocence from our children and young women, and individuals like Boersma, who prey upon the vulnerable, need to be removed from our society,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr.

Investigators tell us on October 10, 2017, Boersma and his co-worker met at a Decatur hotel with the undercover FBI agents who Boersma believed would kidnap the mother and child. Boersma provided photos of the two intended victims and handed the agents $3,440. He then led the agents to the woman’s workplace, to her home and to the co-op, where he showed them the trailer he had prepared for holding the victims.

Shortly after returning to the hotel, police arrested Boersma as he approached his pickup truck. A loaded Smith & Wesson M&P .40-caliber pistol was found after searching the truck.

The prison penalty for the attempted kidnapping of a minor is a minimum of 20 years. Attempted sex trafficking of children carries a prison penalty of 10 years to life. Attempted kidnapping carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence. The maximum prison sentence for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon is 10 years. Possessing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime carries a minimum five-year prison sentence that must run consecutively to any other term of imprisonment imposed.

The FBI investigated the case and an Assistant U.S. Attorney is prosecuting the case.

