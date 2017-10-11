My Take - Kneeling or Standing

When did honest disagreement, debate, resulting in compromise, become not only out of fashion, but also out of the question? There's been a lot of talk about the National Anthem, and about kneeling or standing. I'm not going to talk about that, though. Why? Pretty much no one watching this would change their mind anyway. That's because there isn't a lot of room for disagreement these days. Whatever side people are on, they are completely sure they're right



This is a nation founded on disagreement. But we need to be able to talk about things rationally. We need to hear the other side's opinion. What side are you on in the Anthem controversy? Do you listen to the arguments that people make on the other side? Most people just "defriend" opposing views on Facebook and share story after story that takes their point of view and of course their friends like the post.



When Lincoln was President, he surrounded himself people who had very different views, including three who ran against him in the 1860 election. He helped keep a country together.

Right now we need to work on being together, too. To disagree well, you must understand well and to do that all of us are going to need to do a lot more listening.



