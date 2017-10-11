Man wanted for suspected kidnapping and rape in Florence is in custody

A man wanted for a suspected kidnapping and rape in Florence is in custody after a manhunt.

Florence police took the suspect into custody in Lakeside Highlands at about 9:30 on Wednesday morning.

An officer told us this started with a call from a woman at about 6:30 a.m. who said she was kidnapped and raped at a location on Shoals Boulevard.

Police say when they got there, the man ran off. That lead to the hours-long search for him.

The woman is being treated at an area hospital. As as we get the name of the suspect, we will let you know.

