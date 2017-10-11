Man sought in Florence sexual assault investigation captured following manhunt

A man wanted for questioning in a sexual assault investigation in Florence is in custody following a manhunt Wednesday morning.

Florence police say they received a call at about 6:45 a.m. about a possible rape in the vicinity of Shoals Boulevard. Officers reported finding a female who was very upset and stated that she was sexually assaulted by a unknown male. Police said while they received another call during this time about a male running through a field that connected to the subdivision.

Officers then established an area to focus a search on and called in a K-9 unit. A male was found in the 700 block of West Lakeside Drive approximately three hours later. Police identified him as Brock Allen Gooch, 24, of Tuscumbia.

Police said Gooch was intoxicated and officers were unable to speak with him. He was detained on a charge of attempting to elude and booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $1,000 bond. Florence police said they currently do not have any other charges on him. They will decide on more charges after the investigation.

Gooch also has outstanding warrants with the Sheffield and Cherokee police departments.

The female was transported to the hospital for treatment. Investigators are waiting to speak with her about what happened.

Police are also obtaining evidence from the scene to help answer questions.

