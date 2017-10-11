Madison County Health Department offering free flu shots

The Madison County Health Department is offering free flu shots in the county until October 30.

The department will offer the free flu shots for Madison County residents at several locations starting October 11.

The flu season typically begins in October and lasts until May, according to the CDC. The CDC said getting a flu shot is the best way to protect yourself from getting the flu

THE CDC says everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season. The vaccination to prevent influenza is particularly important for people who are at high risk of serious complications from influenza.

Those locations for the Madison County Health Department 2017 Flu Shot Schedule

October 11 - District 2/Madison City Hall located at 100 Hughes Road Madison, AL

October 17 - District 6 Harrison Wellness Center 6156 Pulaski Pike Huntsville, AL

October 19 - District 1 Shed located at 9457 Moores Mill Road New Market, AL

October 23 - District 5 Bailey Cove Public Library located at 1409 Weatherly Plaza

October 26 - District 4 Monrovia Community Center located at 254 Allen Drake Road

October 30 - Madison County Health Department located at 301 Max Luther Drive

All locations will be open for the free flu shots from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

