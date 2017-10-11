WATCH: Huntsville police release findings in fatal officer-involved shooting

The Huntsville Police Department will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday to release the findings of last month's fatal officer-involved shooting of 31-year-old Haraesheo Rice. We will stream that live in this story and Facebook.

Huntsville police convened an Incident Review Board to review the actions of the officers involved in the September 20 officer-involved shooting on Green Meadow Drive.

A shooting in northwest Huntsville on September 20, left two people dead and another hurt. One of the victims was killed by Huntsville police officers.

Lt. Stacy Bates said officers responded to a call about a shooting on Creighton Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. Bates said they found a male gunshot victim with minor injuries. He was transported to the hospital.

Bates said Rice was shot about a block away in the 6500 block of Green Meadow Road. He said three officers that responded there saw Rice point a gun at them. They shot and killed him.

After they fired, they found a second male deceased from gunshot wounds in the driveway. That man was identified as 47-year-old Keith Ricks.

Huntsville Police Department Chief Mark McMurray says the department will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. in the Huntsville police training room to release the findings.

