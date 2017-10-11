Huntsville police officers cleared in fatal shooting

Huntsville police showed a timeline of events that led to the fatal officer-involved shooting of Haraesheo Rice on Sept. 20, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray said the officers involved in last month's fatal shooting of 31-year-old Haraesheo Rice have been cleared by an incident review board.

McMurray said the officers acted within the laws of the state.

Police shot and killed Rice on Sept. 20 after responding to a shooting call on Creighton Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. Police say Rice pointed a gun at the officers, who then shot him.

Police said Rice committed several crimes before being shot, including assault, attempted home invasion, burglary and capital murder. The review board also took a look at all of the 911 calls that came in the night of the incident.

McMurray said before Rice was shot, evidence showed he broke into a home on Green Meadow Road and shot two people. One of them was found dead outside the home. The other ran away and was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Rice had over 200 documented incident with the Huntsville Police Department prior to Sept. 20.

Rice had 246 HPD documented involvements prior to the officer-involved shooting that killed him — Leah Jordan WAFF (@leahjordanmedia) October 11, 2017

Timeline of calls received by HPD before Rice's death pic.twitter.com/c08p6On6Ja — Leah Jordan WAFF (@leahjordanmedia) October 11, 2017

POLICE: As a result of Rice's activities on 9-20, these crimes were documented: pic.twitter.com/xf6hbtujlG — Leah Jordan WAFF (@leahjordanmedia) October 11, 2017

POLICE: "our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected" — Leah Jordan WAFF (@leahjordanmedia) October 11, 2017

At the time of the shooting, Rice, who suffered from mental illness, was suing the sheriff's office over an alleged jail beating in 2015.

