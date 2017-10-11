Former Madison police officer convicted of child sex abuse sentenced to 35 years

A former Madison police officer was sentenced to 35 years in prison after being convicted of sex crimes.

William Watson was convicted of six counts of sex abuse against children under 12, and four more counts of second-degree sex abuse back in August

Watson was facing several accounts of felonies and misdemeanors.

When Judge Robert Baker rendered his decision, he called Watson a violent predator.

Baker also said he hopes this is a message that Limestone County won't tolerate this type of behavior by anyone especially by someone in law enforcement.

