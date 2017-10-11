Tree blocking Nolan Boulevard in Madison - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Tree blocking Nolan Boulevard in Madison

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
MADISON, AL (WAFF) -

Madison police tell us that the intersection of Nolan Boulevard and Arnold Road is currently closed due to a tree blocking the intersection making the roadway impassable.

Use Madison Pike or Highland Drive as alternate routes. 

