Huntsville City Council to vote on new parking technology

Officials with the city of Huntsville want to help ease citizens’ parking burdens downtown. At Thursday's City Council meeting, a vote will potentially approve an agreement between the city and a company called Passport Parking Inc.

The agreement would essentially allow folks who park in meters downtown to pay with their cellphone and a card instead of with coins.

Tommy Brown, the director of parking and public transportation for the city of Huntsville, said drivers who want to continue paying for parking with coins will be able to do so. Brown said this would roll out about two to three weeks from Thursday, if approved at the council meeting.

Perks of the app include reserving a parking spot before arriving downtown, being alerted if your time is running out in your metered parking spot, and being able to extend your parking time in the app instead of physically adding change to the meter.

Brown said Huntsville wants to stay on top of new technology.

“It’ll make it easier. A lot of the younger generation don’t carry cash,” he said. “They pay for everything on their credit cards or phones, so that’s a trend that’s going to continue and we're going to try to keep up with that."

The app will charge a convenience fee of 25 cents per parking purchase.

The Huntsville City Council has already approved a similar pay station concept called Pay on Foot Pay Stations for other areas of downtown. It boasts similar pay by app tech.

City officials hope the new parking technologies will make it easier to park downtown and bring more people out to explore the area.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48