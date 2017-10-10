Lauderdale County authorities searching for missing girl

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing girl.

Authorities are searching for Nellie Rogers. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and around 170 pounds. She was last seen at the McDonalds on Florence Boulevard Saturday. Authorities say she has ties to the Rogersville/Killen area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Horton at 256-760-5752 or call 911.

