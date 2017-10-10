Scottsboro gun dealer seeing bump stock sales soar after Las Vegas massacre

A Scottsboro tactical weapons dealer says sales of bump stocks are on the rise after the Las Vegas massacre. Matthew Butler, owner of Gonzo Tactical, said he can barely keep them on the shelf.

Officials at Gonzo Tactical say the bump fire stock went from being a novelty item to one of the hottest selling gun accessories.

Gonzo Tactical was expecting a shipment of bump fire stocks last Thursday. Owners say the bump stocks were sold before they ever arrived and never got on the shelves. That's how quickly they started selling after word got around that there could be legislation restricting or banning their use.

Butler said he now has a waiting list of nearly 200 customers who want to buy one, and he's facing backorders from all suppliers.

If you are able to find on, Butler said the selling prices are going up for a reason.

"I mean, just scare. People are afraid of what they can't get or their rights are being infringed upon and so they're going to do whatever they can to try to get what they can before it's too late pretty much," he said.

Butler said the sales of bump stocks have now risen to about $1,000 each.

