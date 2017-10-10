Scottsboro gun dealer seeing bump stock sales soar after Las Vegas massacre

Florence police have arrested a woman in connection to Friday evening's fatal hit-and-run of a handicapped pedestrian.More >>
In the mood for some fun along with helping out a good cause? Then head over to Campus 805 in Huntsville Tuesday night for Pink Pint Night.More >>
Alabama State Troopers are investigating after a child was struck on AL 99 late Sunday afternoon.More >>
There has been very little research done on the disease because there have been only 50 documented cases worldwide of the genetic disorder.More >>
Huntsville police said a pedestrian sustained serious injuries after a vehicle struck her Friday night.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.More >>
HB 1523 is part of a wave of religious exemption laws that are a backlash to the legalization of marriage equality. But even among its peers, HB 1523 stands out as extreme.More >>
The only senator who publicly hinted at similar concerns was Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who said both Trump and Corker should "cool it."More >>
