Lawrence County, TN authorities investigating fatal shooting

A fatal shooting investigation is underway in Lawrence County, Tennessee.

The sheriff's office says the Lawrence County Ambulance Service was dispatched to the 100 block of Spring Creek Road in Lawrenceburg on Tuesday. The call was in reference to someone unresponsive and not breathing. Medics found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds and summoned law enforcement.

The victim was transported to Southern Tennessee Regional Health System. He was later pronounced dead in the emergency room. The sheriff's office identified him as 43-year-old Daniel Eric Weeks.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspects have been announced.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48