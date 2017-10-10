Auburn assistant men's basketball coach makes $100K bond in bribery case

Auburn University's assistant men's basketball coach and former NBA star, Chuck Person, made bond during a federal court appearance in New York Tuesday morning,

Person was among 10 people facing fraud, corruption and other charges in a federal bribery scheme. He is accused of accepting $91,000 to push two student athletes toward certain agents and financial advisers once they go pro. Other defendants include college basketball coaches, managers, financial advisers and representatives of a major international sportswear company.

Person was given a $100,000 bond, which he made with two cosigners. He was also given pretrial supervision as directed by pretrial services.

His travel is restricted to the middle district of Alabama. He must also surrender his passport within 48 hours and make no new application.

Person was also ordered to not contact his codefendants without the presence of counsel.

