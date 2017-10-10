Pink Pint Night tonight to benefit Liz Hurley Ribbon Run

In the mood for some fun along with helping out a good cause? Then head over to Campus 805 in Huntsville Tuesday night for Pink Pint Night.

This family-friendly event is to raise money for the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run to purchase much-needed diagnostic equipment for Huntsville Hops[ital's and Madison Hospital's breast centers. These facilities combined are the busiest breast health centers in Alabama with more than 40,000 women getting their mammograms there. That';s why they need to purchase another 3-D Tomo machine this year.

Straight to Ale, Yellowhammer and Earth and Stone Pizza have come together for this event centered around breast cancer. For adults, the ladies of the Pink Boots Society have made a malt- called a "nice pear." Earth and Stone has cooked up a cool strawberry cheesecake ice cream. All of them are donating proceeds to the fund.

There's also pink cotton candy from Nothing but Noodles.

The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Campus 805 at the Old Stone Middle School.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48