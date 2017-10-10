New local beer unveiled at Pink Pint Night; another coming after Liz Hurley Ribbon Run

Tuesday marked the first time for Pink Pint Night, and it was a rousing success. Crowds gathered at Campus 805 in Huntsville to benefit the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run and help raise money for diagnostic equipment for Huntsville Hospital's and Madison Hospital's breast centers.

Among the brewers there were the Pink Boots Brewsters, who unveiled their Belgian pear pale ale called Nice Pear.

Another group of female brewers crafted a new beer called Hibiscus Tart, which will be released at Salty Nut Brewery at 2 p.m. Oct. 21 after the Liz Hurley RIbbon Run.

