Police need help identifying Walmart theft suspects in Decatur

Decatur police need your help in identifying two suspects they say stole a large amount of merchandise from Walmart over the past several months.

Investigators tell us the suspects are believed to be non-residents of Decatur.

The suspects were seen traveling in an older model, white four-door Chevy Corsica and an older model, dark-colored four-door Buick Century.

If anyone has any information about the identity of the males contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4656.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48