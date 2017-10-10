Jackson Co. man sentenced to 45 years for murder of Scottsboro woman

A Jackson County man pleaded guilty to the murder of a Scottsboro woman on Tuesday morning. Terrance J. Austin, 28, of Hollywood was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Authorities tell us Austin murdered 88-year-old Ruby Durham at her home in the 3300 block of East Willow Street in Scottsboro in July 2016.

Police told us, at first it looked like a natural death but red flags quickly went up.Police said her car was missing but family members told them that wasn't unusual. Police then received a call from police in Jasper, Tennessee.

"They said that they found Ms. Durham's car and it had been burned," says Scottsboro Police Chief Ralph Dawe.

There were no visible signs of death, but the autopsy clarified it as a homicide, Dawe said.

Dawe said Terrance J. Austin, 28, of Hollywood, Alabama was apprehended in Tennessee in connection to the burning of the car. Scottsboro police then obtained an arrest warrant charging Austin with murder.

