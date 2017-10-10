2 Huntsville firefighters bitten by brown recluse spider at stat - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

2 Huntsville firefighters bitten by brown recluse spider at station

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Two Huntsville firefighters are still out of work after being bitten by a brown recluse spider at Station 17.

Captain McKenzie tells us that Station 17 should be open Tuesday and this was the first issue he is aware of spiders.

As soon as we learn more information, we will provide it. 

