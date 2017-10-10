Oreo will give you $50K to guess the new mystery flavor

Oreo is offering a sweet prize for a lucky guess.

Anyone who can figure out 'Oreo's Limited Edition Mystery Flavor' could be eligible for a chance to win $50,000.

Those who guess the correct flavor through November 30 will be considered for the grand prize.

Five $10,000 prizes are also being offered.

You're only allowed one guess each day during the sweepstakes period.

Visit Oreo Mystery for more details.

