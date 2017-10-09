Guntersville merchants want to bring concert to 2018 boat race

Guntersville officials are anxiously awaiting professional boat racing to come to town next summer. They're working on bringing a star performer for a concert that evening.

Organizers believe the act they're getting is going to be one of the biggest names to ever come to Guntersville. However, the act that will perform after the Hydrofest boat race has not yet been announced.

Organizer Phillip Mosley said they're still working on securing the band.

The band is expected to play across from the fishing pier off Lurleen B. Wallace Drive. Mosley said they're calling it Guntersville Hydrofest Concert on the Rocks.

Downtown merchants secured $25,000 from the city's lodging tax revenues, which is earmarked for tourism events.

Mosley said along with the merchants, they've got a budget of right around $40,000. Mosley said he feels it would be great to make the summer event an all-day event for out of town guests.

"We want it to be an annual event. Obviously the boat races, we're looking at that to be an annual event and so our idea is if we can continue this and it becomes an annual event it could be something that people will know about in the entire southeast, and the boat races will bring people from other countries even, so it's a big deal for Guntersville," Mosley said.

Mosley said they anticipate starting ticket sales on March 1. They will be $5 in advance and $10 at the gate.

The event is scheduled for June 23, 2018.

