Jackson County man charged with raping teen

Florence police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian Friday evening.More >>
Florence police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian Friday evening.More >>
Alabama State Troopers are investigating after a child was struck on AL 99 late Sunday afternoon.More >>
Alabama State Troopers are investigating after a child was struck on AL 99 late Sunday afternoon.More >>
There has been very little research done on the disease because there have been only 50 documented cases worldwide of the genetic disorder.More >>
There has been very little research done on the disease because there have been only 50 documented cases worldwide of the genetic disorder.More >>
Huntsville police said a pedestrian sustained serious injuries after a vehicle struck her Friday night.More >>
Huntsville police said a pedestrian sustained serious injuries after a vehicle struck her Friday night.More >>
Limestone County authorities responded to a barn fire on Beatline Road Friday afternoon.More >>
Limestone County authorities responded to a barn fire on Beatline Road Friday afternoon.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.More >>
Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.More >>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.More >>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.More >>
Dallas owner Jerry Jones says the NFL can't leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won't play.More >>
Dallas owner Jerry Jones says the NFL can't leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won't play.More >>
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >>
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >>
The man faces several charges, including disturbing the peace and destruction of property.More >>
The man faces several charges, including disturbing the peace and destruction of property.More >>
Radio host Delilah Rene said her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.More >>
Radio host Delilah Rene said her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.More >>
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Tuiller’s miraculous recovery continues. Today, Tuiller was moved via police motorcade from a rehab hospital in Houston to the Transitional Learning Center in Galveston, Texas.More >>
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Tuiller’s miraculous recovery continues. Today, Tuiller was moved via police motorcade from a rehab hospital in Houston to the Transitional Learning Center in Galveston, Texas.More >>