Jackson County man charged with raping teen

A Jackson County man has been arrested on sex crime charges.

31-year-old Steven Dewayne Hand is charged with rape, sodomy and sexual abuse.

Hollywood police say the alleged incident happened at a home on Sunday and involved a 16-year-old girl.

Police say the girl notified a friend and a family member who contacted law enforcement.

Hand is being held pending a bond hearing before a judge.

