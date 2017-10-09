Downtown Arab redevelopment construction to begin this week

Construction to revitalize downtown Arab could begin as early as Tuesday. The work is expected to begin this week, but some are questioning the timing of it as we're entering the holiday shopping season.

Mayor Bob Joslin said crews will be working on the eastern side of Main street near Cullman Road to begin.

The nearly $400,000 project is expected to tear out the old sidewalks and replace them with newer wider ones. New curbing is also planned and will be ADA-compliant. Joslin said planters will be replaced and new shrubbery installed.

It's all part of a plan to make downtown more attractive and more easily accessible.

Joslin said the wooden lighting poles will be removed and replaced with decorative lighting. The project will run in two phases. The first will go to 1st Avenue and the second will continue on to 4th Avenue.

Joslin said he is meeting with business owners in the downtown area to inform them of what they can expect. He said they're going to be careful not to disrupt business activities as the progress forward.

Joslin said the work is expected to take around six months.

