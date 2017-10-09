Topgolf bringing 350 jobs to Huntsville

A major entertainment and sports venue will bring 350 jobs to Huntsville

Topgolf will open its second Alabama location within the new MidCity development, which is replacing Madison Square Mall.

The business specializes in providing a twist on the classic driving range. Players use microchipped golf balls to hit a variety of targets on the range.

The 53,000-square-foot facility will feature climate-controlled hitting bays, food, beverages, music and private event space.

Topgolf plans to open its Huntsville location in December 2017 or January 2018.

Available positions include servers, bartenders, kitchen, maintenance, guest services staff and many more. Interested applicants should register to audition at an upcoming MISSION: Ambition event. If applicants pass the initial stage, they will be one step closer to the hiring process.

“We couldn’t be more excited to begin hiring for these positions in Rocket City,” said Topgolf Huntsville Director of Operations Ryan Pitek. “We can’t wait to meet all of the candidates and welcome them to our Topgolf family!”

Hired associates for the new 53,000-square-foot venue will receive free Topgolf game play, food and beverage discounts, plus the opportunity to obtain medical, vision and dental insurance and participate in a 401(k) retirement savings program.

For more information about working at Topgolf, click here .

