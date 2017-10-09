Yellow Dot Program assists first responders responding to critical car crashes

After a serious car accident, we all know that every second counts for first responders to save your life. The program Yellow Dot is hoping to give responders help during those crucial moments. It’s very simple to enroll into the program.

First, you have to find a location where you can enroll. Then, you’ll fill out some paperwork and receive a Yellow Dot folder. You will place the paperwork you filled out in the folder and then stick the folder in your cars glove box that’s located on the passenger side of the car.

You will also receive a Yellow Dot sticker that you will place on the back windshield of your car. That lets first responders know you are a part of the program.

The information you give should include any medical conditions you might have such as allergies, blood type, physicians you go to, what hospital you prefer to go to, and your emergency contact. This information helps first responders make quick life-saving decisions.



If you want more information on how this program works, you can watch a video put together by Yellow Dot by clicking here .

