Florence police officers corner skunk in hotel

Late Sunday night, Florence police were called to a hotel because of an intruder.

In a Facebook post, the Florence Police Department says once officers got there, negotiations quickly deteriorated.

Investigators say officers were finally able to get the "offender" (a skunk) out safely.

If you need a laugh, check out this funny video of Florence police officers as they corner the skunk here .

