Florence police officers corner skunk in hotel - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Florence police officers corner skunk in hotel

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Florence Police Department Facebook Page) (Source: Florence Police Department Facebook Page)
FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) -

Late Sunday night, Florence police were called to a hotel because of an intruder.

In a Facebook post, the Florence Police Department says once officers got there, negotiations quickly deteriorated.

Investigators say officers were finally able to get the "offender" (a skunk) out safely.

If you need a laugh, check out this funny video of Florence police officers as they corner the skunk here

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly