Madison police locate for missing teen girl

Madison police have located a 15-year-old girl who they say went missing earlier Monday morning.

In a release, investigators said she was last seen near the area of Madison City Schools Stadium at 201 Celtic Drive.

Investigators also say she was seen wearing a sweatshirt and baggy shorts.

Just before 7:10 a.m., investigators tell us Kayla Kress was found.

