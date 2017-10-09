Faith leaders call for gun control during Huntsville vigil for mass shooting victims

An interfaith prayer vigil was held in Huntsville Sunday for the victims of the mass shootings in Las Vegas and Antioch, Tennessee. Organizers are calling for gun control.

The United Church of Huntsville, a Christian church, organized the vigil, which was held at Temple B'nai Sholom, a synagogue. The leaders of several different faiths there said they cannot separate religion from the gun control debate when laws don't protect innocent lives.

A speaker read 59 names aloud in tribute to the 58 people who lost their lives in Las Vegas and to honor Melanie Crow, who was shot and killed at her church in Tennessee.

Jenny Lee Walker-Rice, the lead organizer of the vigil, said honoring the victims of mass shootings must include talking about reforming gun laws.

"I don't know what the answer is. I'm not going to speculate what the answer is, but I do think it's something that our lawmakers need to look at because this is happening way too much," she said.

Faith leaders at the vigil said not doing something to push for changes to gun laws would not be following a common thread between their different religions: the protection of innocent lives.

"Making the world look like and operate by values that mean something to you is an OK thing, and I think everyone should be engaged in doing that," said the Rev. Alan Ballentine of the United Church of Huntsville.

Organizers encourage people who agree that gun laws need to be reformed to reach out to the ones elected to represent them in Washington and in Montgomery.

