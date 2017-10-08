Huntsville, Decatur first responders launch shelter pet adoption campaigns

Rescuing people is part of police officers' and firefighter's jobs, but cats and dogs need rescuing too. So Huntsville Fire & Rescue and the Decatur Police Department are going all out in helping their furry friends find forever homes.

Huntsville's "Rescue Me" and Decatur's "Laws Paws" campaigns have teamed up with their respective cities' animal services to help adopt out eligible shelter pets. They're regularly featuring new pets up for adoption with a boost from their human first responder counterparts.

To learn more adoptions, visit Huntsville Animal Services or Decatur Animal Services. You can also check out featured animals on the "Rescue Me" or "Laws Paws" campaigns.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48