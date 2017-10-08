Power restored in Huntsville, Meridianville

Huntsville Utilities reports the majority of power is back on following Sunday's outages in north Huntsville and Meridianville.

The outages affected At least 1,300 customers from Patterson Lane south to Winchester Road and from Pulaski Pike east to Moores Mill Road.

There was also an outage south of the Hampton Cove area from Little Cove Road south to Cave Spring Road and from Old Big Cove Road east to the Jackson County line. Power there has also been restored.

