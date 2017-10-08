Power outage restored in Huntsville, Meridianville

Governor Kay Ivey will hold a news conference Saturday to give an update on Hurricane Nate.More >>
There has been very little research done on the disease because there have been only 50 documented cases worldwide of the genetic disorder.More >>
Florence police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian Friday evening.More >>
Huntsville police said a pedestrian sustained serious injuries after a vehicle struck her Friday night.More >>
Limestone County authorities responded to a barn fire on Beatline Road Friday afternoon.More >>
All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
Two men died trying to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore. According to the Carolina Beach Fire Department, Don Boles, 60, of Eagle Springs and James Barbour, 53, of Clayton died at the scene after the father and her daughter were taken out of the water.More >>
If you want a free pumpkin, head over to Pass Christian and grab one off the beach while they last.More >>
