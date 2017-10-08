Large power outage affecting north Huntsville, Meridianville

Huntsville Utilities is working on a power outage in north Huntsville and Meridianville.

The outage is affecting areas from Patterson Lane south to Winchester Road and from Pulaski Pike east to Moores Mill Road.

This is affecting at least 1,300 customers, according to the company's power outage map.

Huntsville Utilities says power has been restored to most of this area. Crews are still doing more maintenance work.

