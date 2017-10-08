Large power outage affecting north Huntsville, Meridianville

Governor Kay Ivey will hold a news conference Saturday to give an update on Hurricane Nate.More >>
There has been very little research done on the disease because there have been only 50 documented cases worldwide of the genetic disorder.
Florence police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian Friday evening.
Huntsville police said a pedestrian sustained serious injuries after a vehicle struck her Friday night.
Limestone County authorities responded to a barn fire on Beatline Road Friday afternoon.
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.
Drivers are being asked to avoid Hwy. 90 while crews remove sand and debris from the beachfront highway. The sand beach is still closed to the public all across Harrison County.
The Mississippi Gaming Commission has given the all-clear for coast casinos to reopen, starting at 11:30am.
If you want a free pumpkin, head over to Pass Christian and grab one off the beach while they last.
A law enforcement official says investigators believe a note found in the Vegas gunman's hotel room contained numbers that helped him calculate precise shots.
